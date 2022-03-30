1,548 Shares in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Purchased by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANAB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 114,142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,990 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the 4th quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in AnaptysBio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $312,000. 99.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised AnaptysBio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on AnaptysBio from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Guggenheim cut AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Shares of ANAB opened at $25.38 on Wednesday. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.40 and a 1 year high of $37.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.72. The stock has a market cap of $702.26 million, a PE ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 0.15.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($3.72). AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 14.95% and a negative net margin of 91.49%. As a group, analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AnaptysBio (Get Rating)

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.