1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 5,721 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 52,005 shares.The stock last traded at $46.91 and had previously closed at $48.58.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SRCE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.98.

1st Source ( NASDAQ:SRCE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $83.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.30 million. 1st Source had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 33.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that 1st Source Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.44%.

In other 1st Source news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick acquired 1,000 shares of 1st Source stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.69 per share, with a total value of $48,690.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 19.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRCE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of 1st Source in the 4th quarter valued at $6,303,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in 1st Source by 47.3% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 146,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after purchasing an additional 47,150 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in 1st Source by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,310,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,012,000 after purchasing an additional 45,642 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in 1st Source in the fourth quarter valued at $1,849,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in 1st Source by 186.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 35,012 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE)

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

