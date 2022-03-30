$2.33 EPS Expected for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Waters’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.40. Waters reported earnings per share of $2.29 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Waters will report full year earnings of $11.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.78 to $11.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $12.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.75 to $13.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Waters.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.40 million. Waters had a return on equity of 239.12% and a net margin of 24.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.65 EPS.

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $369.67.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

WAT traded down $0.98 on Tuesday, reaching $326.83. 478,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,040. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $321.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $343.27. Waters has a fifty-two week low of $278.29 and a fifty-two week high of $428.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.90.

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

