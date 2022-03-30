22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.75 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.24% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “22nd Century Group, Inc. is a plant biotechnology company focused on decreasing/increasing the level of nicotine in the tobacco plant through genetic engineering and breeding. The Company is focused on development of smoking cessation aid and owns and controls several patents. The company’s products include X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation therapy. 22nd Century Group, Inc. is based in Williamsville, New York. “

XXII has been the subject of several other research reports. Dawson James boosted their target price on shares of 22nd Century Group from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of 22nd Century Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

22nd Century Group stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.45. 83,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,985,201. 22nd Century Group has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $6.07. The stock has a market cap of $399.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.24.

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). 22nd Century Group had a negative return on equity of 38.82% and a negative net margin of 105.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Analysts predict that 22nd Century Group will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 28.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

22nd Century Group, Inc, an agricultural biotechnology company, focuses on tobacco harm reduction, reduced nicotine tobacco, and enhancing health and wellness through plant science for the life science and consumer products industries. It develops very low nicotine content tobacco and cigarette products under the VLN King and VLN Menthol King names; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

