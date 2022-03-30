$29.10 Million in Sales Expected for Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) will post sales of $29.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Harvard Bioscience’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $29.00 million and the highest is $29.20 million. Harvard Bioscience reported sales of $26.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience will report full-year sales of $131.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $130.90 million to $131.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $145.50 million, with estimates ranging from $144.00 million to $147.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Harvard Bioscience.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 9.78% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 146.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the third quarter valued at $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 488.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,551 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBIO traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.20. 160,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,646. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.76. The firm has a market cap of $255.63 million, a PE ratio of -620.00 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Harvard Bioscience has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $8.75.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.

