$3.01 EPS Expected for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) to report $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.98 and the highest is $3.04. AmerisourceBergen posted earnings of $2.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will report full-year earnings of $10.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.74 to $10.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $11.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.49 to $11.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AmerisourceBergen.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.01). AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 543.21%. The firm had revenue of $59.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABC. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Argus lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.86.

Shares of NYSE:ABC traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.52. The stock had a trading volume of 27,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,630. AmerisourceBergen has a 12-month low of $111.34 and a 12-month high of $155.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.87%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 44,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $6,097,183.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.07, for a total value of $3,301,602.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,006 shares of company stock worth $19,057,084. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,036,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016,216 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,807,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,658,000 after acquiring an additional 338,819 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,788,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,962,000 after acquiring an additional 82,358 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,966,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,387,000 after acquiring an additional 82,314 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,735,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,726,000 after buying an additional 113,699 shares in the last quarter. 64.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

