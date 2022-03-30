36,013 Shares in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Purchased by Single Point Partners LLC

Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 36,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $320,000. 47.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EBC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

In related news, Director Luis Borgen sold 46,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $939,743.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EBC traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.88. 852,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,386. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.94 and a 12-month high of $23.03. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.85.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 24.62%. The company had revenue of $171.44 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Eastern Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

