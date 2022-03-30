3,970 Shares in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Acquired by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hologic by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,391,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $397,149,000 after buying an additional 20,373 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Hologic by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,142,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $305,780,000 after buying an additional 26,894 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Hologic by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,645,966 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $199,532,000 after buying an additional 1,336,301 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Hologic by 187.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,519,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $185,987,000 after buying an additional 1,642,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Hologic by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,068,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $152,674,000 after buying an additional 39,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

In other news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $155,014.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:HOLX traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.30. 55,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,436,131. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.11. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.10 and a 1 year high of $81.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 48.46% and a net margin of 31.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.78.

About Hologic (Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.