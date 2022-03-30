3M (NYSE:MMM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.70 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) to post sales of $8.70 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for 3M’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.75 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.67 billion. 3M reported sales of $8.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 3M will report full-year sales of $36.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $35.87 billion to $36.21 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $37.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $36.75 billion to $37.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow 3M.

Get 3M alerts:

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.28. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

MMM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on 3M from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on 3M from $195.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on 3M from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on 3M from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.73.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $2.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,690,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,596,635. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.97. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $139.74 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 58.89%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMM. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in 3M by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

About 3M (Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 3M (MMM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.