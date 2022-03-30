$444.71 Million in Sales Expected for Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) will post sales of $444.71 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vectrus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $445.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $444.41 million. Vectrus posted sales of $434.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vectrus will report full-year sales of $1.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vectrus.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Vectrus in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company.

VEC stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.69. 83,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,492. The firm has a market cap of $418.96 million, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Vectrus has a twelve month low of $33.65 and a twelve month high of $55.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.94.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Vectrus in the 4th quarter worth about $879,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Vectrus by 141.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 12,163 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vectrus by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 960,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,963,000 after purchasing an additional 30,946 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Vectrus by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 217,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,953,000 after purchasing an additional 65,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Vectrus by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

About Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.

