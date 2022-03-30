4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.

FDMT stock opened at $16.35 on Wednesday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.84 and a 52 week high of $44.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDMT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,087,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,803,000 after purchasing an additional 649,319 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 294.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,259,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,637,000 after buying an additional 939,998 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,584,000 after buying an additional 140,219 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 58.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,374,000 after buying an additional 158,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 39,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FDMT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

