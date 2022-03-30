$7.54 Billion in Sales Expected for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) will post sales of $7.54 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Molina Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.40 billion to $7.63 billion. Molina Healthcare reported sales of $6.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will report full-year sales of $29.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $29.39 billion to $31.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $31.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.60 billion to $35.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Molina Healthcare.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 32.76%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MOH. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $304.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $397.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.40.

MOH traded up $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $343.43. The stock had a trading volume of 223,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,487. The company has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.79. Molina Healthcare has a twelve month low of $229.69 and a twelve month high of $347.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.76.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 591 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.00, for a total value of $183,801.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 5,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,986 shares of company stock valued at $1,882,749 in the last ninety days. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 315.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after purchasing an additional 37,873 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 73.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,333,000 after purchasing an additional 62,596 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 9.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 114,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,021,000 after purchasing an additional 9,796 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 11.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 235,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,494,000 after purchasing an additional 23,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $202,000. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

