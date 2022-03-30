$724.57 Million in Sales Expected for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) will report sales of $724.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $736.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $715.00 million. West Pharmaceutical Services reported sales of $670.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will report full year sales of $3.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover West Pharmaceutical Services.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.20 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 23.37%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS.

WST has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

In other news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total transaction of $2,979,467.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 96 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WST opened at $414.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.06. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 1 year low of $275.68 and a 1 year high of $475.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $388.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $414.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 8.28%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

