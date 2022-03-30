7,498 Shares in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 7,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.16.

NYSE STZ opened at $231.75 on Wednesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.35 and a 52 week high of $258.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $43.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -772.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $226.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.88.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -310.00%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

