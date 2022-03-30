76,930 Shares in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Bought by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 76,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in IMAX during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in IMAX by 7.3% in the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,098,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,853,000 after buying an additional 74,395 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in IMAX by 7.6% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 484,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,203,000 after buying an additional 34,146 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in IMAX by 18.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,315,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,974,000 after buying an additional 204,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IMAX by 832.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 210,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after buying an additional 188,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.86.
Shares of IMAX opened at $19.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.47. IMAX Co. has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $23.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.71 and its 200-day moving average is $18.79.
IMAX Company Profile (Get Rating)
IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.
