83,200 Shares in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Acquired by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 83,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRP. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 889,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,330,000 after purchasing an additional 33,874 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 73,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 9,140 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 18,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VRP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,767. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.56. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $24.07 and a 1 year high of $26.50.

