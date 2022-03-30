8PAY (8PAY) Price Reaches $0.0304 on Top Exchanges

8PAY (8PAY) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. In the last seven days, 8PAY has traded up 25.6% against the US dollar. One 8PAY coin can now be purchased for about $0.0304 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 8PAY has a total market cap of $1.82 million and approximately $150,961.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00047630 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,386.77 or 0.07186028 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,101.75 or 0.99940208 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00054640 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

8PAY Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 60,010,875 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

8PAY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8PAY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 8PAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

