$92.03 Million in Sales Expected for Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) will announce sales of $92.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Quantum’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $92.40 million and the lowest is $91.68 million. Quantum reported sales of $92.43 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Quantum will report full year sales of $369.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $369.30 million to $370.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $390.78 million, with estimates ranging from $387.30 million to $396.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Quantum.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Quantum from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Quantum from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer cut Quantum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley cut Quantum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

QMCO stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.29. 975,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,503. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.77. Quantum has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $9.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Quantum by 4.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 87,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Quantum by 115.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Quantum by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Quantum by 24.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital increased its holdings in Quantum by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 277,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

