ABB (NYSE:ABB) Shares Gap Down to $34.61

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $34.61, but opened at $33.28. ABB shares last traded at $33.29, with a volume of 87,999 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on ABB shares. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ABB from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Oddo Bhf upgraded ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on ABB from CHF 31 to CHF 32 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.12.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.27 and a 200 day moving average of $35.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.06.

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). ABB had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. ABB’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.537 per share. This represents a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 28th. ABB’s payout ratio is 23.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABB. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,872,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,649,000 after purchasing an additional 102,394 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in ABB by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,341,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,539,000 after acquiring an additional 257,264 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ABB during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in ABB by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in ABB by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

ABB Company Profile (NYSE:ABB)

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

