Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Issues Earnings Results

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 51.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Academy Sports and Outdoors updated its FY23 guidance to $6.70-7.25 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $6.700-$7.250 EPS.

Shares of ASO opened at $39.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.73. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52 week low of $24.05 and a 52 week high of $51.08.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is 4.60%.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Brian T. Marley bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.46 per share, for a total transaction of $394,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Ken C. Hicks bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.91 per share, with a total value of $778,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,055,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,817,000 after purchasing an additional 626,491 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,706,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,102 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,638,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,911,000 after acquiring an additional 105,269 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 180.1% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 422,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,563,000 after acquiring an additional 271,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 339,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,592,000 after acquiring an additional 80,830 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $58.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors (Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

