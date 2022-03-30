ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Trading Down 5.9%

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.23 and last traded at $25.30. Approximately 24,380 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,445,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.89.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ACAD shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. upped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.04.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.62.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.79% and a negative net margin of 34.67%. The business had revenue of $130.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $93,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $35,723.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,042 shares of company stock worth $167,600. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACAD. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1,081.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

