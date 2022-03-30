Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $24.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Acadia Realty Trust is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT focused primarily on the ownership, acquisition, redevelopment and management of neighborhood and community shopping centers. “

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of AKR stock opened at $22.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.39. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $18.60 and a 52 week high of $23.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 86.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 1.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 230.78%.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $73,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 26,111 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 178.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,021 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $550,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 380,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after purchasing an additional 66,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,033,000 after purchasing an additional 319,974 shares in the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acadia Realty Trust (AKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.