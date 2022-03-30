Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACOR opened at $1.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Acorda Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $6.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.90. The firm has a market cap of $22.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.44.

Get Acorda Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 10,975 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 2,309.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 21,504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.55% of the company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); Selincro for the treatment of alcohol dependence; and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.