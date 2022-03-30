Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Holdings Raised by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOLF. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Acushnet during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Acushnet during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Acushnet by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Acushnet during the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Acushnet during the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GOLF opened at $42.50 on Wednesday. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $40.45 and a 12 month high of $57.87. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.17.

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $420.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.88 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Acushnet’s payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

In related news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 699,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $37,503,300.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 54.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GOLF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Acushnet from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Compass Point upgraded Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Acushnet from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Acushnet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.86.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

