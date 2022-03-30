ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) Receives $41.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.40.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADCT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ADC Therapeutics from $47.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on ADC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ADC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st.

ADCT traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.49. The stock had a trading volume of 214,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,514. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.80. ADC Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The stock has a market cap of $998.25 million, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

ADC Therapeutics ( NYSE:ADCT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.42. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.73) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ADC Therapeutics will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 9.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 134.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 27,655 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 22.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 45,300 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $396,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ADC Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 313,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,518,000 after buying an additional 12,903 shares during the last quarter. 47.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

