ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

AEY opened at $1.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $1.09 and a 1 year high of $2.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.76.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.69 million for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 87.68%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 76.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 9,508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

About ADDvantage Technologies Group (Get Rating)

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

