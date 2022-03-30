adidas AG (FRA:ADS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

adidas AG (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €302.88 ($332.83).

Several research firms recently commented on ADS. Jefferies Financial Group set a €250.00 ($274.73) price target on adidas in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group set a €359.00 ($394.51) price target on adidas in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Warburg Research set a €265.00 ($291.21) target price on adidas in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($329.67) target price on adidas in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €350.00 ($384.62) target price on adidas in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

adidas stock traded up €5.00 ($5.49) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €217.80 ($239.34). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 695,529 shares. adidas has a fifty-two week low of €163.65 ($179.84) and a fifty-two week high of €201.01 ($220.89). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €223.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is €253.25.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

