Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Now Covered by Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Adobe from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Adobe from $660.00 to $575.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Argus decreased their target price on Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Adobe from $611.00 to $455.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $591.08.

Shares of ADBE opened at $466.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $220.27 billion, a PE ratio of 46.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $469.91 and a 200 day moving average of $561.86. Adobe has a 52-week low of $407.94 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. Adobe’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total transaction of $5,078,330.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.73, for a total value of $2,074,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,517 shares of company stock worth $11,236,276 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 1.8% in the third quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 892 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 0.7% in the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 0.9% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 6.0% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 302 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

