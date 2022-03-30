Advant-e (OTCMKTS:ADVC) Sets New 1-Year High at $11,240.00

Shares of Advant-e Corp. (OTCMKTS:ADVC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11,240.00 and last traded at $11,240.00, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.62.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $679.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.30.

About Advant-e (OTCMKTS:ADVC)

Advant-e Corp. develops, markets, resells, and hosts software and provides services that allow its customers to send and receive business documents electronically in standard and proprietary formats. The firm, through its subsidiary, Edict Systems, Inc provides hosted electronic data interchange solutions that utilize the Internet as the primary communication method.

