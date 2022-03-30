Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Advent Technologies had a negative return on equity of 29.08% and a negative net margin of 290.32%.
ADN traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.58. 46,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 943,597. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.23 million, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 0.77. Advent Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $15.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.29.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.
Advent Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc operates as an advanced materials and technology development company. It develops, manufactures and assembles hydrogen fuel cell components. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.
