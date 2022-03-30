Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Advent Technologies had a negative return on equity of 29.08% and a negative net margin of 290.32%.

ADN traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.58. 46,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 943,597. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.23 million, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 0.77. Advent Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $15.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Advent Technologies by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 5,867 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Advent Technologies by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 15,888 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Advent Technologies by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Advent Technologies by 127.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 19,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.38% of the company’s stock.

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc operates as an advanced materials and technology development company. It develops, manufactures and assembles hydrogen fuel cell components. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.

