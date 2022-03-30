AdvisorShares Vice ETF (NYSEARCA:VICE) Trading Up 2.6%

AdvisorShares Vice ETF (NYSEARCA:VICE – Get Rating)’s share price were up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.54 and last traded at $30.54. Approximately 384 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.76.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.65.

Get AdvisorShares Vice ETF alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VICE. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Vice ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $349,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Vice ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Vice ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Vice ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Vice ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Vice ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.