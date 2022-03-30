AE Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,461 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF in the third quarter worth $76,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF in the fourth quarter worth $112,000.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SGOL opened at $18.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.17. Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $16.15 and a 1 year high of $19.86.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.