AE Wealth Management LLC Has $420,000 Stock Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 134.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 182.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Shares of SMG opened at $131.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.17. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a twelve month low of $110.81 and a twelve month high of $254.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.90 and a 200-day moving average of $147.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.18 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 46.76% and a net margin of 9.24%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $225.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.