AE Wealth Management LLC Has $442,000 Stock Position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) by 90.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,911 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 200.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,824,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219,666 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 4.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,943,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,566,000 after acquiring an additional 168,173 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,468,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 0.9% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,245,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,502,000 after acquiring an additional 10,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 7.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,201,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,835,000 after acquiring an additional 78,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of NYSE CIM opened at $12.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.64. Chimera Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 71.47%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.44%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.10%.

Chimera Investment Profile (Get Rating)

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.