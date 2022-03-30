AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 205 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,086 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in SAP by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of SAP by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 521 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of SAP by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SAP by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SAP by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter.

Get SAP alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SAP shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group upgraded SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Oppenheimer cut SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised SAP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SAP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SAP has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.57.

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $114.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.01. SAP SE has a one year low of $104.14 and a one year high of $151.48. The firm has a market cap of $140.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.16.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.13 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 18.90%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SAP (Get Rating)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.