AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. G&S Capital LLC grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 323,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,791,000 after purchasing an additional 7,772 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 27,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.86.

HRL opened at $50.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $40.48 and a 12-month high of $53.19.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 7,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $369,421.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $402,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,676 shares of company stock worth $2,535,695 over the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

