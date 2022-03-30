Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 418,990 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 5,535,044 shares.The stock last traded at $5.27 and had previously closed at $5.23.

AEG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Aegon from €5.10 ($5.60) to €5.00 ($5.49) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded Aegon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Aegon from €5.00 ($5.49) to €4.70 ($5.16) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.32.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.06.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEG. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Aegon by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,641,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,781,000 after buying an additional 160,777 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aegon by 318.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 87,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 66,439 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Aegon by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 571,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 21,807 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Aegon by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 17,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Aegon by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 154,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 66,802 shares in the last quarter. 10.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.

