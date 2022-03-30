Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Short Interest Up 82.2% in March

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,230,000 shares, an increase of 82.2% from the February 28th total of 7,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSE:AEG traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.41. The stock had a trading volume of 4,291,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,589,332. Aegon has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $6.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEG. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Aegon by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 115,664,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657,900 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Aegon by 355.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,722,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,143 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Aegon by 23.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,430,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,461,000 after acquiring an additional 647,245 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aegon by 374.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 413,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 326,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Aegon by 10.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,089,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,728,000 after acquiring an additional 297,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Aegon from €5.10 ($5.60) to €5.00 ($5.49) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Aegon from €5.00 ($5.49) to €4.70 ($5.16) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America upgraded Aegon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aegon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.32.

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.

