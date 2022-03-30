AerCap (NYSE:AER) Shares Gap Down to $56.17

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $56.17, but opened at $50.80. AerCap shares last traded at $50.28, with a volume of 20,824 shares.
AER has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of AerCap in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AerCap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of AerCap in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AerCap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.29.
About AerCap (NYSE:AER)
AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AerCap (AER)
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
- Lululemon Impresses Wall Street, Get Ready To Buy
- Ralph Lauren Stock Has Made its Line in the Sand
Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.