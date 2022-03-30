AerCap (NYSE:AER) Shares Gap Down to $56.17

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $56.17, but opened at $50.80. AerCap shares last traded at $50.28, with a volume of 20,824 shares.

AER has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of AerCap in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AerCap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of AerCap in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AerCap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of AerCap by 18.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of AerCap by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 9,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AerCap by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of AerCap by 12.7% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of AerCap by 2.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

