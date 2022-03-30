Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Stock Price Up 11.4%

Shares of Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) rose 11.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.94 and last traded at $16.97. Approximately 39,303 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 47,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.24.

AVTE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aerovate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aerovate Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Get Aerovate Therapeutics alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCG Crossover Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,061,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 729,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,605,000 after purchasing an additional 246,790 shares in the last quarter. OUP Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,118,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 157,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 43,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 154,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 28,381 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aerovate Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVTE)

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary disease. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.