Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aeterna Zentaris had a negative net margin of 156.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.07%.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEZS opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.89 million, a PE ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.46. Aeterna Zentaris has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1.25.

AEZS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Aeterna Zentaris from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEZS. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Aeterna Zentaris by 207.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 341,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 230,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aeterna Zentaris by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 38,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Aeterna Zentaris by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 134,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 36,221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Æterna Zentaris, Inc operates as a specialty biopharmaceutical company commercializing and developing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its product Macimorelin, is an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist indicated for the diagnosis of Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency. The company was founded on September 12, 1990 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

