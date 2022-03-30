Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aeterna Zentaris had a negative net margin of 156.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.07%.
Shares of NASDAQ:AEZS opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.89 million, a PE ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.46. Aeterna Zentaris has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1.25.
AEZS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Aeterna Zentaris from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.
About Aeterna Zentaris (Get Rating)
Æterna Zentaris, Inc operates as a specialty biopharmaceutical company commercializing and developing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its product Macimorelin, is an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist indicated for the diagnosis of Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency. The company was founded on September 12, 1990 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.
