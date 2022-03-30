Ainos (OTCMKTS:AIMD) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Shares of Ainos, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMD – Get Rating) rose 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.56 and last traded at $0.56. Approximately 20,777 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 267% from the average daily volume of 5,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average of $0.60.

Ainos Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AIMD)

Ainos, Inc engages in the discovery and development of pharmaceutical and biotech products. The company was founded in June 1984 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

