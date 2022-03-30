Ainos (OTCMKTS:AIMD) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Shares of Ainos, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMD – Get Rating) rose 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.56 and last traded at $0.56. Approximately 20,777 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 267% from the average daily volume of 5,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average of $0.60.
Ainos Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AIMD)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ainos (AIMD)
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Dave & Buster’s Recovery Hits A Snag
- Institutions Bet Big On The Lovesac Company, It’s Not To Late To Get In Too
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Rising from the Ashes
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
Receive News & Ratings for Ainos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ainos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.