Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DETNF shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Aker BP ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Aker BP ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Aker BP ASA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS DETNF remained flat at $$34.90 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.01. Aker BP ASA has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.24.

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development and production of petroleum in Norway. The firm conducts its activities on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. It has balanced portfolio and is the operator of the Valhall, Ula, Ivar Aasen, Alvheim and Skarv field hubs. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Lysaker, Norway.

