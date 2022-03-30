Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Short Interest Down 28.0% in March

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2022

Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTFGet Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 221,100 shares, a drop of 28.0% from the February 28th total of 307,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:AKRTF remained flat at $$3.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Aker Solutions ASA has a 12-month low of $3.28 and a 12-month high of $3.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.71.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Aker Solutions ASA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Aker Solutions ASA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

Aker Solutions ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aker Solutions ASA provides products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers field planning, feasibility, and concept studies; floater designs; digital solutions; and deep-water risers. The company also provides engineering, project management, and procurement services, such as design of offshore oil and gas production facilities, and onshore receiving and processing facilities; jacket designs; subsea production systems; subsea trees; and control systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aker Solutions ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker Solutions ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.