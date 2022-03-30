Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Short Interest Down 28.0% in March

Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 221,100 shares, a drop of 28.0% from the February 28th total of 307,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:AKRTF remained flat at $$3.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Aker Solutions ASA has a 12-month low of $3.28 and a 12-month high of $3.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.71.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Aker Solutions ASA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Aker Solutions ASA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

Aker Solutions ASA provides products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers field planning, feasibility, and concept studies; floater designs; digital solutions; and deep-water risers. The company also provides engineering, project management, and procurement services, such as design of offshore oil and gas production facilities, and onshore receiving and processing facilities; jacket designs; subsea production systems; subsea trees; and control systems.

