AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) Trading Up 2.7%

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (TSE:AKT.A – Get Rating) was up 2.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.50 and last traded at C$1.50. Approximately 3,210 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 98,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.46.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AKT.A shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$1.50 price objective on shares of AKITA Drilling in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on AKITA Drilling from C$2.40 to C$2.65 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$68.13 million and a P/E ratio of -2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.29.

In related news, Director Linda A. Southern-Heathcott acquired 1,628,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,442,651.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,661,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,492,151.

AKITA Drilling Ltd. provides provides contract drilling services in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns. It specializes in pad and other purpose-built drilling rigs; and conventional, directional, horizontal, and underbalanced drilling, as well as provides specialized drilling services.

