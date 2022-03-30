AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) Trading Up 2.7%

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (TSE:AKT.A – Get Rating) was up 2.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.50 and last traded at C$1.50. Approximately 3,210 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 98,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.46.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AKT.A shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$1.50 price objective on shares of AKITA Drilling in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on AKITA Drilling from C$2.40 to C$2.65 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.
The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$68.13 million and a P/E ratio of -2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.29.
AKITA Drilling Company Profile (TSE:AKT.A)
AKITA Drilling Ltd. provides provides contract drilling services in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns. It specializes in pad and other purpose-built drilling rigs; and conventional, directional, horizontal, and underbalanced drilling, as well as provides specialized drilling services.
