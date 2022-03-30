Alera Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $177.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $169.72 and a 200 day moving average of $166.46. The company has a market cap of $467.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 54.29%.

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.57.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

