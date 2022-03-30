Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Alexander’s, Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping properties. Alexander’s activities are conducted through its manager, Vornado Realty Trust. “
Shares of Alexander’s stock opened at $259.11 on Monday. Alexander’s has a 12-month low of $246.15 and a 12-month high of $299.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 14.00, a current ratio of 14.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $255.68 and its 200-day moving average is $262.58.
Alexander’s Company Profile (Get Rating)
Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.
