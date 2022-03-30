Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alexander’s, Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping properties. Alexander’s activities are conducted through its manager, Vornado Realty Trust. “

Shares of Alexander’s stock opened at $259.11 on Monday. Alexander’s has a 12-month low of $246.15 and a 12-month high of $299.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 14.00, a current ratio of 14.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $255.68 and its 200-day moving average is $262.58.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 3,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alexander’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 142.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 181.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 34.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

