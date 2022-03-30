Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Receives $198.12 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirty-two brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-one have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $197.47.

Several analysts recently commented on BABA shares. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. CLSA reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

NYSE:BABA traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.64. 982,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,386,360. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.87. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $73.28 and a 52 week high of $245.69.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BABA. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,141.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 22,643,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,123,770,000 after purchasing an additional 21,633,311 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 17,384,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,065,083,000 after acquiring an additional 591,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,928,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,191 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,211,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,103,939,000 after acquiring an additional 81,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,968,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,033,915,000 after acquiring an additional 243,994 shares in the last quarter. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

