Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Director William P. Foley II Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) Director William P. Foley II sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $1,006,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Alight stock opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average of $10.54. Alight, Inc. has a one year low of $8.39 and a one year high of $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Get Alight alerts:

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $864.00 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Alight, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Stephens started coverage on shares of Alight in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALIT. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Alight by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Alight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Alight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Wolverine Trading LLC raised its holdings in Alight by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,661 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its holdings in Alight by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alight Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alight Solutions LLC operates as a benefits administration and cloud-based human resource (HR) and financial solutions providers. It offers human resources outsourcing and consulting services. The company provides HR and financial solutions including software as a service (SaaS) advisory, cloud deployment solutions, support, and application management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.