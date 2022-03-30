Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Director William P. Foley II Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) Director William P. Foley II sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $1,006,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Alight stock opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average of $10.54. Alight, Inc. has a one year low of $8.39 and a one year high of $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.
Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $864.00 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Alight, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALIT. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Alight by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Alight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Alight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Wolverine Trading LLC raised its holdings in Alight by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,661 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its holdings in Alight by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Alight Solutions LLC operates as a benefits administration and cloud-based human resource (HR) and financial solutions providers. It offers human resources outsourcing and consulting services. The company provides HR and financial solutions including software as a service (SaaS) advisory, cloud deployment solutions, support, and application management services.
