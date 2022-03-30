Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 97,029 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,110,160 shares.The stock last traded at $27.05 and had previously closed at $27.99.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALKS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Alkermes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alkermes from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alkermes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -93.30 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.02.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $324.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.55 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alkermes news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 11,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $296,699.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 2,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $58,042.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKS. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 61.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 527.4% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

